GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAP also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,930. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPS. Guggenheim cut their price target on GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $915,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

