GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. GAP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,370,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $35.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth about $915,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.