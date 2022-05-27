Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,290,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,527,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $102.49 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $96.79 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

