Gas Price Reaches $2.62 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00009090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.24 or 0.04293382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

