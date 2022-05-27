GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $113.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.79.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,647 shares of company stock worth $13,417,790. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

