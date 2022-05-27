GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE GATX opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,460,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,647 shares of company stock worth $13,417,790 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.