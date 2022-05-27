GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Shares Down 1.1%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.89. 60,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 69,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,228,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 164,577 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.