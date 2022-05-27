GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.18. GCP Applied Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GCP Applied Technologies.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after buying an additional 2,978,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,966,000 after buying an additional 463,942 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after buying an additional 199,168 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 660,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.85. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.