Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 57.93 ($0.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £81.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

