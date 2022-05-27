General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

