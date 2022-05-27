Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 385,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a market capitalization of $810.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Genesco has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

