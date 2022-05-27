Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 385,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a market capitalization of $810.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Genesco has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
