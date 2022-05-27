Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$2.47-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 6,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $805.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

