Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$2.47-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.
NYSE:GCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 6,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $805.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
