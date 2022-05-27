Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,101 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Genfit worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Genfit alerts:

GNFT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 5,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,016. Genfit S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts recently commented on GNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.