GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$51.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$33.25 and a 1 year high of C$54.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.23.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.52%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.