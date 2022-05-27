GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in GigInternational1 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GigInternational1 stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,234. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

