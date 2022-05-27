Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,996,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.