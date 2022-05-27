Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of GJNSY remained flat at $$21.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.