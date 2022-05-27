Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.25 million, a PE ratio of -659.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,998.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

