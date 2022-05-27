Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Holdings Cut by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,505 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 110,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after buying an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,641,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.