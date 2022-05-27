GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.49 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.