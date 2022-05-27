Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded up $9.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.17. 4,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.05. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

