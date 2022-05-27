Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
NYSE GLOB traded up $9.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.17. 4,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.05. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
