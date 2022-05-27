Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
