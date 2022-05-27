GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. GoDaddy reported sales of $931.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,145. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,279 shares of company stock valued at $687,512. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

