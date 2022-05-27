Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) EVP Marguerite M. Elias Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gogo by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gogo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.