Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $440,297.89 and approximately $214,280.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,466.36 or 1.73430877 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00508810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.