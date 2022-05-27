Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Eaton worth $582,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. 14,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

