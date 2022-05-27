Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $46,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

AFRM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 186,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,643,471. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

