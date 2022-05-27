Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 41,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 589,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 144,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,884. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

