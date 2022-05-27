Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Gossamer Bio worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 227,558 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 254,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

GOSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

