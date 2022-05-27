Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,558,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,288.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,060 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 211,630 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,825 shares of company stock worth $6,312,296. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.74 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

