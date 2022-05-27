Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 705,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $47.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

