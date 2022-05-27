Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,456,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $59.63 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

