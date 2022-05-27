Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,086 shares of company stock worth $1,920,711. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

