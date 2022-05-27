Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $119.47.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

