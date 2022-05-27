Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,300 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 471.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $7,715,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $6,452,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Assurant by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,511,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $180.05 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.