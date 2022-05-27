Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,182 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.