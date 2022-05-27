Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $1,727,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

