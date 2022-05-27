Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 34,261 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Envista by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $310,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 169,534 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,640 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

