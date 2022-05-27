Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,274,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $229.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.