Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

GRP.U stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.76.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter.

