Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 691,794 shares.The stock last traded at $19.62 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,428 shares of company stock worth $5,275,103. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gray Television by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gray Television by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

