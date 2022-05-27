Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 541247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

