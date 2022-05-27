Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Down to $61.85

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.85, but opened at $60.10. Greif shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 1,213 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

