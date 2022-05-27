Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,262,000 after acquiring an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,193,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,026,000 after buying an additional 552,818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.99. 3,052,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

