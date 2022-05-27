Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma comprises approximately 2.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,284. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.