Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SUPV stock remained flat at $$1.90 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 259,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

