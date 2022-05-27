GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 22,699 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after acquiring an additional 476,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FOX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

