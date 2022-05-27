GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 15,051 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 32,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,307,755 shares in the company, valued at $32,234,089.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,992 shares of company stock valued at $363,254 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $3.10 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

