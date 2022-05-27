GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 217.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

