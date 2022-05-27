GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $864,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.37 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

